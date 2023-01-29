Israel's government to discuss denying ID to families of terrorists

'We are not looking for escalation but we are prepared for any possibility. Our answer to terrorism is a heavy hand and a powerful, quick and accurate response'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during Sunday's cabinet meeting that the government would discuss denying identity cards and residency to families of terrorists.

Netanyahu began by noting he came from the Jerusalem hospitals where the wounded from Friday's terrorist attack in Neve Ya'akov were recovering, wishing them a "complete and speedy recovery."

"Yesterday, the cabinet approved a series of measures to fight terrorism," Netanyahu continued. "This morning, we sealed off the house of the terrorist who carried out the attack in Jerusalem, and later his house will be destroyed." He also noted that the government decided to deny national social security to families who "support terrorism."

"Today, the government will discuss two additional measures: denying identity cards and residency to families of terrorists who support terrorism. At the same time, we are expanding and speeding up weapons licensing to thousands of Israeli citizens. This also includes the rescue services."

He also stated the government would decide on steps to "strengthen settlements in Judea and Samaria," using the biblical name for the West Bank, "to make it clear to the terrorists who seek to uproot us from our land that we are here to stay."

"We are not looking for escalation, but we are prepared for any possibility. Our answer to terrorism is a heavy hand and a powerful, quick and accurate response."