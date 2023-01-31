Bill advances to revoke terrorists' citizenship, residency

Bill garners support even among Israel's opposition, with 89 votes in favor on first reading

A bill to revoke the citizenship of terrorists receiving compensation from the Palestinian Authority (PA) passed in Israel’s parliament on its first reading Monday.

The Knesset, Israel’s legislature, voted in favor of the measure by 89-8, with many of Israel’s opposition supporting it. The bill will be subject to two more rounds of votes, deliberations and debates in the Knesset plenum and committees before it becomes law.

Israel’s interior minister will be able to revoke the citizenship or permanent residency status of terrorists, according to the wording of the bill, if they received a prison sentence and Palestinian Authority compensation. They will then be banished to the Gaza Strip or West Bank.

This comes as Israel is dealing with a worsening wave of Palestinian terrorism, with seven people killed in terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over the weekend. Terrorist prisoners who are released to Arab-Israeli communities have also come under scrutiny, as the PA pays salaries to terrorist prisoners.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir welcomed the bill, saying it was one of numerous steps to be taken against terrorists.

“Anyone who votes against this law is a supporter of terrorism,” Likud lawmaker Ofir Katz said. The “celebration that existed until today is over,” he added, referring to recent celebrations in Arab-Israeli communities for released prisoners.

Ofer Cassif, a Jewish member of Israel’s Arab Hadash party, blasted the bill as “racist.” Laws of this nature tend to “snowball,” he warned: “It may start with the Palestinians, but it won’t stop there, and will continue until it reaches anyone who opposes the regime. You've been warned.”