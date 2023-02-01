'When effectively the Arab-Israeli conflict (comes) to an end, I think we’ll circle back to the Palestinians'

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview on Tuesday that the world shouldn’t get “hung up” on peace negotiations with the Palestinians as there is a different approach to the issue.

Speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Netanyahu said he wants to work on normalizing relations with Arab countries first.

“When effectively the Arab-Israeli conflict (comes) to an end, I think we’ll circle back to the Palestinians and get a workable peace with the Palestinians,” the prime minister said.

Netanyahu underlined the success of the U.S.-negotiated Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab countries in 2020.

“I went around them (Palestinians), I went directly to the Arab states and forged a new concept of peace… I forged four historic peace agreements, the Abraham Accords, which is twice the number of peace agreements that all my predecessors in 70 years got combined,” he said.

Speaking about possible concessions from the Israeli side, Netanyahu said the he is willing to give the Palestinians “all the powers that they need to govern themselves.”

“But none of the powers that could threaten (us) and this means that Israel should have the overriding security responsibility,” he stressed.

Netanyahu’s comments come shortly after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the West Bank as part of his trip to the Middle East and met with the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Blinken warned that the "horizon of hope" for Palestinians was "shrinking" and said that restoring calm after a spike of violence in the West Bank was the “immediate task.” He also reiterated Washington’s opposition to the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank as well as violations of the Temple Mount status quo and demolitions of Palestinian houses that the Israel court ruled to be illegal.

A day earlier Blinken met with Netanyahu, urging him to end rising violence and promising that Washington would work to "restore a sense of security" craved by "Israelis and Palestinians alike." Netanyahu has previously vowed to “strengthen” settlements in response to terrorist attacks in Jerusalem that left seven people murdered.