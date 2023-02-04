'We will fight in streets, in parliament, in courts,' Lapid says

Tens of thousands Israelis turned out to a protest in Tel Aviv against the judicial reforms proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition. Demonstrators brandished banners and Israeli flags, with a small minority flying Palestlinian flags.

The reform package put forward by Justice Minister Yariv Levin aims to reduce powers of the Supreme Court.

The protests, taking place on a weekly basis on Saturday nights for the past month, attracted tens of thousands Israelis.

Police warned of road blockages and heavy traffic in central Tel Aviv.

Several prominent opposition figures were in attendance, including former Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid. “We will fight here in the streets, we will also wage a battle in the Knesset [Israeli parliament] and in the courts, we will save our country, because we refuse to live in an undemocratic country,” he said.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai told the crowd of protesters that while the government "loves to caricature us as disconnected, privileged, spoiled. Don't be thrown off by our politeness. We came to fight for our home."

Several thousands reportedly gathered in Haifa for a similar protest rally and some 2,000 protested outside the President's Residence in Jerusalem.