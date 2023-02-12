Opinion: Israel’s legal system needs evolution, not revolution

Which side of the judicial overhaul debate is to be believed? Neither

The controversy around the constitutional overhaul proposed by Benjamin Netanyahu's government understandably leaves outside observers confused. If adopted, would the reforms presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin strengthen or undermine democracy? According to Netanyahu and his supporters, Israel is run by an unelected legal clique that tramples the will of voters. According to Netanyahu’s opponents, trimming the powers of the Judiciary would spell the end of the Israeli republic. Which side is to be believed? Neither.

There are two reasons for the new government’s plan to trim the Judiciary: a. Judicial overreach; b. Netanyahu’s trial.

Let’s start with the second reason. During his fifteen accumulated years as head of government, Netanyahu has blocked all attempts to limit the unchecked powers of the Judiciary. He is on record saying that a strong and independent Judiciary is the cornerstone of democracy. He is on record priding himself on having blocked bills meant to apply checks and balances to the Judiciary, such as auditioning touted judges, restricting the right to petition the Supreme Court, and changing the makeup of the committee that appoints judges.

Now, Netanyahu is in favor of all the above and more (especially splitting the powers of the Attorney General to nominate a sympathetic prosecutor who would freeze or revert Netanyahu’s indictment). Recently (on January 16), Yariv Levin admitted during a Knesset debate that Netanyahu’s indictment had “very much contributed” to the understanding that Israel’s legal system must be reformed.

The first reason for reform, by contrast, is justified (though not, in my view, the proposed reform itself). In the absence of a written constitution, Israel’s system of checks and balances between the three branches of government has evolved empirically. For the first three decades that followed Israel’s independence in 1948, the Socialist Mapai party dominated Israeli politics. In the absence of a bicameral parliament, of a presidential veto to legislation, and regional elections for the Knesset, the only counter-power to the government is the Supreme Court.

Menachem Begin was full of praise for the Judiciary precisely because judges were a shield of last resort in a system dominated by his nemesis, David Ben Gurion. In contemporary Israeli politics, judicial activism is criticized by the right and defended by the left. But five decades ago, the opposite was true. Indeed, Yitzhak Rabin resigned in 1977 because then-attorney general Aharon Barak decided to prosecute him over the bank account he and his wife illegally held in the U.S. (Rabin’s resignation paved the way for Likud’s historical victory).

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Benjamin Netanyahou and Yariv Levin at the Knesset in Jerusalem

Israel’s Supreme Court became more activist under the presidency of Meir Shamgar (1983-1995) and Aharon Barack (1995-2006). During that period, the Court made five profound changes to Israel’s constitutional order by declaring that: 1. Israel’s basic laws collectively constitute a de facto constitution and that the Court has the authority to strike down unconstitutional legislation; 2. Everything is justiciable, meaning that the Court can rule on any matter and not only on legal ones; 3. There should be no restriction to petitioning the Court, and therefore standing applies to anyone; 4. The Attorney General’s advice is binding and must be accepted as is by the government; 5. The Court can strike down government decisions not only for being illegal but also for being “unreasonable,” in the Court’s opinion.

Some of those principles are common in other democracies. But in Israel, they were not the outcome of legislation nor public debate. The Court itself simply and unilaterally imposed them. This judicial overreach went further, yet, after the Knesset passed in 2018, a basic law that officially defined Israel as a nation-state. The Court was expectedly petitioned to strike down the law. According to its own doctrine (i.e., basic laws enjoy a constitutional status), the Court should have dismissed the petitioners out of hand. It did not. Rather, the Court argued that it was free to revise its own doctrine and strike down basic laws as well. The new basic law was spared that fate only because the Court could not find anything wrong with it.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 A court hearing at Israel's Supreme Court in Jerusalem.

This new constitutional order produced an imbalance because the Judiciary ended up having the last word on matters of policy and because the activist Court is now used as a de facto second chamber by the opposition whenever it loses a vote in parliament. Add to this the fact that the Israeli left was dealt a fatal and durable electoral blow by the Second Intifada, while it can count on sympathetic judges in the Court, and you understand why the Israeli right has been bemoaning for the past two decades that it keeps winning at the ballot box only to be struck down by the bench. Hence has judicial activism become a right-left issue in Israeli politics. Having won a majority after five consecutive inconclusive elections, and being led by a Netanyahu that has morphed from “Defender of the Court” to “Avenger-in-Chief,” the pro-Netanyahu right feels that it has hit the jackpot.

The reforms presented by Yariv Levin on January 4th, 2023, include the following: 1. The government would handpick Supreme Court judges of its liking; 2. The Court would in effect lose its power to strike down unconstitutional legislation because the Knesset would be able to re-legislate it with a simple majority of 61; 3. The Court would no longer be able to use the principle of “unreasonableness” to strike down government decisions; 4. The ruling of government legal advisors would cease to be binding. In effect, the government would become mostly unrestricted.

Yossi Zamir/Flash90 Israeli Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and Supreme court Justices arrive to a court session on petitions filed against the proposed government at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem.

Altogether, those four reforms go too far, and they would replace one imbalance with another instead of fixing the imbalance produced by the Court over the years. In order to improve checks and balances and to enjoy broad public support, the reform of Israel’s judicial system should include the elements briefly spelled out below.

The principle of justiciability (i.e., the purview of the High Court) must be clearly delineated so as not to apply to all aspects of government policy and of Knesset legislation. The principle of “unreasonableness” should be restricted but not repealed altogether – as proposed in fact by Supreme Court Justice Noam Solberg. Standing should be narrowed to petitioners who can prove that they are affected by a law or administrative decision. Both judicial review of legislation and the override of the Court should require a special majority, not a simple one. Israel should adopt a charter of basic rights and freedoms if it is to add an override clause to its mechanism of checks and balances. The override clause should not apply to the fundamental rights spelled out by the bill of rights. Basic laws should not be within the reach of judicial review, but the Knesset should not escape judicial review just by arbitrarily adding the adjective “basic” to any legislation.

Such reforms need to be discussed and to gather wide support. Let us not forget that the current coalition controls 53 percent of the Knesset but only received 48.38 percent of the popular vote. It should not force radical reforms with the support of barely half of the electorate.

As for the committee that appoints judges, it has already been reformed in a positive way. The committee is composed of nine members: the minister of justice, another cabinet member, two members of Knesset, two members of the lawyers’ association, and three Supreme Court judges (including the Court’s president). The assertion that “judges appoint themselves” was mostly true until 2008 because the three Justices would team up with the lawyers’ association to impose their picks. But this is no longer the case. In 2008, Gideon Sa’ar amended the law so as to require a majority of seven out of nine, thus breaking up the “automatic majority” of the judges. All members of the committee are now forced to compromise. This mechanism, which enabled Ayelet Shaked and Gideon Sa’ar to block overly activist judges and to nominate more moderate ones, shows that piecemeal and constructive reforms are possible.

Prof. Moshe Koppel recently wrote that “perfectly reasonable arrangements supported by a broad consensus are within easy reach.” I wish he was right, but I doubt it. Both Yariv Levin and Simcha Rothman (who chairs the Knesset’s law committee) are dogmatists who are not showing any willingness to compromise. As for Netanyahu, most signs point out that he is out to get the judicial system and take control of the media. He has instructed his communication minister to shut down, or at least to defund Israel’s Public Broadcasting Corporation. In his recent autobiography, “Bibi,” Netanyahu accuses the prosecution and the media of plotting to unseat him. The book also implies that “Bibi” is a God-given leader whose stay in power is in Israel’s best interest.

When I wrote before the 2022 election that a Netanyahu victory would turn Israel into another Hungary, I did not realize how correct I would be. Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s autocratic prime minister, has indeed become a role model for Netanyahu’s entourage. The Israel director of the Tikvah Fund recently paid a visit to Orbán and went public about it. Yair Netanyahu – the son of – has been invited to talk at the pro-Orbán MCC College. Gadi Taub, an academic who has switched from the far left to the far right and who has joined the choir of pro-Netanyahu trolls on social media, is now a fellow in one of Orbán’s think tanks.

Ariel Schalit / POOL / AFP Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands during a press conference after their meeting in Jerusalem.

For the record, Orbán is now in full control of Hungary’s media via his wealthy friends; he has subjugated the Judiciary to his rule; he has purged academia from dissenters; he has replaced a once free-market economy with a kleptocratic one; he has gerrymandered his way to guaranteed re-election; and he has broken NATO solidarity to align with Russia. Orbán, in short, would put Reagan and Thatcher to shame. Those who claim that Orbán is a conservative are simply Orbán’s dupes. And the fact that he has become a role model to some of Netanyahu’s key supporters does not abode well for the “reasonable arrangement” and for the “broad consensus” that Israel needs to the re-balance of its constitutional order.

Dr. Emmanuel Navon is the CEO of ELNET Israel and an International Relations lecturer at Tel Aviv University. The opinions expressed here are his own and do not represent those of ELNET.