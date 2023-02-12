Israel's Herzog unveils 5-point blueprint for compromise on judicial overhaul

Warning that polarization set Israel on course to 'collision,' Herzog urges dialogue in national address

Urging to avert "violent collision," Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday proposed a five-point plan to kickstart a dialogue on the judicial overhaul in a national address. He said that "some aspects" of the judicial reform as it was put forth by the government could "compromise Israeli democracy."

The five principles are as follows:

1. The basic law of the legislation that will regulate ordinary laws and basic laws and the relations between the authorities.

2. The overload in the judicial system - the Israeli government in coordination with the President of the Supreme Court needs to create a reform that will deal with this issue

3. Trust in the justice system - the government will approve a plan that will help the justice system overcome the torture of the law

4. Proposes to change the composition of the committee for the selection of judges that will allow a balance between the various authorities in favor of any of the parties.

5. Proposes to limit the reason for reasonableness - to continue the existing situation according to which only extreme unreasonableness will be considered unreasonable

Herzog has urged the protesters to hold a dialogue on the proposed reform package; Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and other government officials stated they were open to negotiation, though they have also pledged not to slow the legislative effort.

Herzog spoke a day before the coalition is planning to bring parts of the overhaul legislation for vote in the first of its three readings; also on Monday, protest organizers urging opponents of the legislation to join a nationwide strike tomorrow.