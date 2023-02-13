The planned strikes mark a new stage in the ongoing protest against the reform

Strikes and demonstrations are planned across the country on Monday to protest against the judicial reform plan with thousands expected to gather in front of the parliament (Knesset) in Jerusalem, where the first round of voting within the law commission will take place.

A large number of workers from the private sector - particularly in the tech industry - have announced their intention to strike, as have public sector employees, despite the pressure from the government. The Civil Service Commission has announced that employees who are not at their posts will not receive a salary, while the Minister of Education has threatened to punish absent students.

The planned strikes mark a new stage in the ongoing protest against the reform. At the same time, calls for negotiations and consensus are increasing, coming from Nobel laureates, former national security advisers and former Supreme Court justices.

On Saturday evening, protests gathered tens of thousands of Israelis in many cities across the country for the sixth week in a row. In this extremely tense context, Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the nation on Sunday evening presenting his five-point plan to kickstart a dialogue. Opposition party leaders also announced a joint statement in the Knesset on Monday.