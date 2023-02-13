Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem against judicial reform

'If this legislation passes, the democratic chapter in the life of the state will end,' says Opposition Leader Yair Lapid

Tens of thousands of Israelis converged in Jerusalem on Monday outside of parliament (Knesset) to protest against the contentious judicial overhaul plan.

While organizers estimated that 100,000 people were among the demonstration, independent estimates put the number from 70,000-80,000. Despite the numbers, the angry crowd stretched from the Knesset and past the Supreme Court as main traffic routes into the holy city were blocked by vehicles and protestors.

Standing alongside other opposition party heads, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said the planned judicial reform “threatens to destroy the country at breakneck speed.”

“What the government wants to bring to the Knesset is not a first reading” of the bill, “but rather a tearing apart of the people of Israel, of Israeli democracy, of coexistence. If this legislation passes, the democratic chapter in the life of the state will end,” he pleaded.

Israel’s recently sworn-in government is advancing legislation that would significantly curb the Supreme Court’s power to exercise judicial review, allowing lawmakers to overrule court rulings with a bare majority, and for government ministers to appoint their own legal advisors.

“We will not stay quiet,” Lapid continued. “We will not stay quiet as they destroy everything that is precious and sacred to us.”

Earlier Monday the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee approved for its first reading in the plenum the first part of the plan, but it will be brought for its vote there Wednesday or next week instead of today, as expected.

Protests also gathered tens of thousands of people in many cities across the Jewish state for the sixth week in a row, during which Israeli President Isaac Herzog presented a five-point plan to kickstart a dialogue in an address to the nation.