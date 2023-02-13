Judicial overhaul lawmakers ask opposition leaders to meet with president

Reports indicate that the four politicians - Levin, Rothman, Gantz and Lapid - are coordinating a joint meeting with Herzog for later Monday

A joint statement from the masterminds behind Israel's proposed judicial overhaul on Monday revealed that they asked opposition leaders to participate in a joint meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin and the head of the Israeli parliament's (Knesset) Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, Simcha Rothman, asked Opposition Head Yair Lapid and former defense minister Benny Gantz to participate in a joint meeting with Herzog. The statement ended with: "It's time."

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Israel's Opposition Leader Yair Lapid speaks during a joint press conference of leaders of the opposition parties, in the Israeli parliament

Although Levin and Rothman insisted the discussion must take place "without preconditions," it was a significant development that may indicate the coalition has accepted the guidelines Herzog outlined yesterday for such talks. Herzog pushed yesterday for the administration to cease the legislative process while urging to avert a "violent collision.”

According to Channel 12 News - citing sources close to Lapid and Gantz - the opposition leaders were "weighing" the proposal. Protest groups, who took en mass to the streets today to demonstrate against the advancement of the judicial reform, urged the two not to accept the proposal.