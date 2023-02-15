Religious Zionism party holds urgent meeting over removal of settler’s trees

'The uprooting of the grove in the Shilo valley is an injustice that cries to the heavens and could and should have been prevented'

The Religious Zionism party called for an urgent meeting over the uprooting of olive trees illegally planted by a Jewish settler in the Shilo Valley in the West Bank.

Leader of the party and Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich claimed the move violates coalition agreements. The demolition was ordered by Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant this morning and met violent resistance from the settlers and dozens of right-wing activists who gathered at the site to protect the grove.

Videos on social media showed them blocking bulldozers and tying themselves to the trees. The confrontation led to clashes with the law enforcement and arrests.

Smotrich slammed Gallant in tweets and sent a letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu calling on him to stop the demolition, which Netanyahu eventually did when only a couple of trees were left.

“The uprooting of the grove in the Shilo valley is an injustice that cries to the heavens and could and should have been prevented,” Smotrich wrote on Twitter.

“We demanded and received in the coalition agreements the responsibility over the Civil Administration and the civil life in Judea and Samaria precisely in order to end this discriminatory maltreatment of settlers,” he stressed, using the biblical name for the West Bank.

“Defense Minister Galant's denial of the unequivocal agreement and the Prime Minister's dragging his feet on the matter are unacceptable and cannot be allowed to continue,” Smotrich wrote.