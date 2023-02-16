Analysis: While Israel debates judicial reform, terrorists take advantage

A month and a half into 2023, 11 Israelis have already been murdered in terrorist attacks, and at least 17 others have been physically wounded

Remember those cartoons with a cake in the middle of the table and two characters arguing over it? This situation appears in countless variations, with countless characters. What they all have in common: when the argument usually gets heated, a third character suddenly appears and takes all the cake for himself, and the other two are so busy arguing that they don't even notice.

In recent weeks, the people of Israel have been divided into two camps - for and against the proposed judicial reforms. A significant number of Israelis support or oppose the reforms purely from a political point of view, with no real understanding of the issue, its significance, ramifications, consequences, advantages or disadvantages. Nothing we can do about that – we live in the age of headlines, and the battle for headlines drains the debate of all real meaning.

The problem is that, like in the cartoon - while the two characters are arguing, a third party is stealing the entire cake. A month and a half into 2023, 11 Israelis have already been murdered in terrorist attacks, and at least 17 others have been physically wounded.

In addition, rocket fire from the Gaza Strip has resumed after very long months of silence in the Gaza Strip. And if it weren't for the persistent and uncompromising activity of Israel's security forces, many more attacks would have taken place and many more citizens would have paid the heavy price.

Shooting attacks, stabbing attacks, ramming attacks, rocks, missiles and rockets - as far as the terrorists are concerned, all options are on the table and they are certainly exercising them. Last Friday, three innocent civilians were murdered (two brothers aged 6 and 8 and a young man aged 20) when a terrorist raced his car towards a bus stop. When little children are in the eyes of the terrorists a legitimate target - that says everything.

Therefore, this is a wake-up call to the leadership of the State of Israel. It is well known that we like to argue, and that is a blessing. Israel is a very diverse and complex country. Every Knesset member sees himself as representing a group - and that's perfectly fine.

The problem begins when the cake is snatched from under our eyes and the heat of the debate prevents us from engaging and prevents our leaders from seeing the overall picture. The debate surrounding judicial reform and the future of Israeli democracy is extremely crucial, but the security of each citizen is more important.

Israel's leaders - from the coalition promoting the reform, and from the opposition opposing it - would do well to enter the room according to the outline proposed by President Isaac Herzog, and not leave it until they reach an agreement. Because in the meantime, the sharp senses of Israel's enemies know how to identify the fragility engendered by the debate end take advantage of it.