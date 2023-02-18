Arab-Israeli officials sign petition against judicial reform

'A regime change is taking place that will affect the lives of all citizens... and the Arab public will be its first victim'

On Saturday, 200 prominent Arab-Israelis signed a petition against the government's proposed judicial reform and urged their community to participate in large-scale protests against the proposal.

Arab figures, including mayors, former lawmakers, prominent businesspeople, academics, and artists, stated in the petition that the minority population would probably suffer the most if legal checks and balances were to be compromised. The petition read: “A regime change is taking place that will affect the lives of all citizens, both on a personal and general level — and the Arab public will be its first victim.”

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 People protest against the proposed judicial reform in Tel Aviv, Israel.

“The government intends to harm the judicial system, and although the courts have previously failed to safeguard our national and civil rights, their presence protected us from further harm from the government,” it said. It also issued a warning that the reform will open the door for initiatives to lessen the representation of Arabs in public settings, "especially in the Knesset."

“Therefore, we appeal to our people and to the institutions that represent us to raise their voices, participate in protest activities, and work to organize local activities. We will be the first and main victims of this regime coup. It is our duty to be at the heart of the campaign to repel the attack,” they said.

Arab-Israelis had, up until this point, generally stayed out of the judicial reform demonstrations. In previous protests, organizers have requested that participants refrain from flying the Palestinian flag out of concern that it might cause division among participants and diminish the widespread support for the rallies among Jewish Israelis.