Rallies against judicial overhaul held in Israel for 7th consecutive weekend

Estimated tens of thousands turn out to Tel Aviv rally, over 15,000 in Haifa

Thousands of Israeli turned up to central Tel Aviv on Saturday for the seventh consecutive weekend to demonstrate against the judicial reforms planned by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin and others in the government—widely deemed among the most right-wing in Israel's history—say the reforms are necessary to correct an imbalance that gives High Court judges too much power over elected officials.

But protesters, who in the past two months have repeatedly taken to the streets in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and elsewhere, say they fear democracy is under threat as the government seeks to diminish the power of the judiciary.

Demonstrators brandished banners calling for justice and Israeli flags. In Tel Aviv, the estimated turnout was in the tens of thousands, while in Haifa over 15,000 protesters showed up.