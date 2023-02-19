Herzog: Compromise over judicial overhaul could be reached 'within days'

'I am worried about what is happening in Israeli society,' the president said

A compromise on the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul could be reached within days, President Isaac Herzog said on Sunday. Herzog proposed the blueprint for such compromise a week ago.

A day before the first clauses of Justice Minister Yariv Levin's judicial reform will go up for a vote at the Israeli parliament, Herzog said that he was "worried about what is coming to pass in Israeli society. In the years between Israel's 75th Independence Day and its 80th, we face a fateful test," he said, referring to Israel's 75th anniversary later this year.

"I see the rifts and fissures between us, which are becoming deeper and more painful at this time, and I cannot help but reflect seriously on the fact that twice in history a Jewish state arose in the Land of Israel and twice it collapsed before reaching its 80th year," Herzog said, referring to two mass calamities that had befallen the Jews in the ancient world, the fall of the Kingdom of Judah that resulted in the Babylonian Captivity, and the later Maccabean Revolt.

"Over the last week, I have been deeply invested in meetings and communications with all sides on the political map and influential figures, to discuss the discord we face, including with leaders from the coalition and opposition, with the aim of doing everything to reach dialogue and agreements," he said.

Herzog's remarks came one day after another weekend of mass rallies against the reform proposed by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.