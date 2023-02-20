Over 40,000 Israelis protesting in Jerusalem as parliament is set to vote on controversial judicial overhaul

Amid growing tensions over the Israeli government’s planned judicial overhaul, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid were set to meet Monday for what was described as "a routine security briefing" in an official press release.

The meeting will be restricted to security matters, Lapid's office said, stressing that “dialogue will not be held until all the legislative processes are halted.”

Over 40,000 Israelis gathered near the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in Jerusalem to rally against the plan to change the way Supreme Court judges are picked. Protests were held in other Israeli locales as well.

Monday’s vote on part of the legislation was the first of three readings required for any bill to be ratified into law. The full process is expected to take months.

Netanyahu presents the overhaul as indispensable for restoring the balance between the three branches of government, saying that judges have too much power over elected officials. The leader accused protest leaders of "trampling on democracy" and failing to "accept the election result. The people's representatives will exercise their right to vote here in the Israeli parliament."

Government officials expressed a willingness to talk to the opposition but vowed to press on with the legislation without delay.