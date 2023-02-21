UN calls on Israel to pause its judicial reform plans

'These changes risk weakening human rights protections for all'

The United Nations on Tuesday urged Israel to pause its judicial reform plans, following the vote on the bill in first reading at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset.

A UN official said the reform could harm human rights protections and needed opening up for wider debate and reflection.

"These changes risk weakening human rights protections for all," UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement, adding that the proposals being considered by Israel's parliament "would drastically undermine the ability of the judiciary to vindicate individual rights".

Israel's lawmakers voted on the two parts of the reform on Monday with 63 votes in favor and 47 opposing the legislation. Proposed reforms have split the Israeli public, with thousands taking to the streets across the country to protest the move.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen condemned UN's statement against the legalization of Israeli settlements on the West Bank. Cohen echoed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling this statement "one-sided." The minister also said it was giving "green light" to Palestinian terrorism.