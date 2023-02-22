The reality of Israel's complex security situation is creeping in for National Security Minister Ben Gvir, an 'outsider' of the system

"Things you see from here, you don't see from there" – a quote from a famous Israeli song, but also distinguished in Israeli politics.

Former Israeli prime minister Ariel Sharon said it explained the change in his policy and heart that led him to conduct the 2005 Gaza disengagement – Israel’s withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave, which saw the evacuation of 8,600 settlers.

Sharon, until he was elected as prime minister in 2001, was seen as the extreme right flank within Israel’s Likud party – and when he won the elections in a landslide, it was during the height of the Second Intifada, when Palestinian suicide attacks on Israeli civilians were almost a weekly occurrence.

"Palestinian terrorism must be dealt with, using all our might,” was the message from the Israeli public.

The worst suicide attacks that Israel had experienced happened during Sharon's first year in power. The peak came on March 27, 2002, when a suicide attack at the Park Hotel in Netanya of central Israel during Passover saw 30 people murdered. This led Israel to launch Operation "Protective Shield,” in which the Jewish state restored its ability to freely operate militarily throughout the territories of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank – something Israel does to this day.

There are many parallels between what happened in Israel 21 years ago and today. The feeling at the moment is that Israel is at the beginning of a wave of terrorism that will peak during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins March 22. As with 2001, the PA currently does not control what happens in its own backyard, and Israel has just finished a circle of elections that ended with a clear win for the right.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's agenda and belief throughout his political career – and even before it – was that any violent attack committed by the enemy should be answered with a disproportionate reaction, and through this action, the enemy will learn not to act again against Israelis.

Using this agenda, he led his far-right Jewish Power bloc to a remarkable achievement in Israel’s November elections, campaigning with the slogan "restoring personal security.”

Ben Gvir used the sentiment that arose after violent riots, lynching, and the burning of homes in Arab-Israeli cities two years ago during the Israeli military operation "Guardian of the Walls" in Gaza, which left a feeling of personal insecurity within Israel’s borders, worsened by a wave of brutal terrorism in the subsequent year during Ramadan as well as by the growing crime rate all over the country.

These events left a deep scar on Israeli society, and Ben Gvir, with a brilliant election campaign, took full advantage of it – appearing at the scenes of terrorist attacks and crimes, accusing the previous government of "incompetence," and finally, winning an unprecedented 15 seats in parliament in a joint run with the Religious Zionism party.

From conversations with Ben Gvir's voters, they had the feeling that, "Finally, we have someone that will bring order, and now everyone – terrorists and crime families – will begin to straighten out.”

But almost two months since he took office, the reality is different. Eleven people killed in terrorist attacks as assassinations in the underworld continue at a normal rate. Ben Gvir suddenly finds himself for the first time in his life arriving at the scene of terrorist attacks and having the finger pointed at him as the person in charge, while the response to the terror wave by the government is, by all accounts, no different to any other response to terror in Israel in previous years.

Last week, Ben Gvir arrived at the scene of a vehicular terror attack in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem, which saw three people – including two children – murdered. He announced at the scene that he “instructed the police to prepare a plan to carry out Operation ‘Defensive Shield Two’ in east Jerusalem” – an apparent successor to the original "Defensive Shield" operation in 2002 launched days after the Passover hotel massacre.

It was not exactly clear what his intention was, but the reactions that evening from the Prime Minister's Office and the Defense Minister's office were in sentiment, if not in words: "Ben Gvir should stop the nonsense, he should understand he is not in the opposition anymore, and you don't announce a large-scale operation on a sidewalk at the scene of a terror attack."

A former police commissioner even added that “the role of a national security minister is bigger than Ben Gvir by thousands of sizes.”

The reality was also presented to Ben Gvir when he ordered an operation to demolish homes illegally built by Arab residents of east Jerusalem in the Jabal Mukaber neighborhood. As a result of Western pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the implementation of the demolition order was halted until further notice.

Moreover, Ben Gvir received a phone call from the head of the Israeli security service, the Shin Bet, which reportedly warned him that ahead of Ramadan, the situation was very volatile, and he was asked not to take actions that could escalate the situation.

Before becoming prime minister, Sharon was part of the system – unlike Ben Gvir. He was a respected military general who was credited with turning the tide during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, served as defense minister, and had several government portfolios on his resume.

Ben Gvir, on the other hand, is an “outsider” of the system – it’s his first time as a minister and his first crack at heading such a large organization like Israel’s police. He’s a new boy in a new town, and that prompts many in the region to ask: “Will Ben Gvir, like Sharon, understand that ‘what you see from here, you don’t see from there?’ Or will he try to change the existing reality and take actions that will change the line of the song to ‘what you see from there, also happens here’?”