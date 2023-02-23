'We have a long way to go, but this is a day of celebration for residents of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and the State of Israel'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Thursday announced the inking of an agreement formally giving Religious Zionism head and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich broad authority over civilian issues in the West Bank.

Signed in the presence of Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galant, and Smotrich – who is also a minister in the Defense Ministry – the deal appeared to enable the far-right official to deepen Israel’s presence in the West Bank, increasing settlement activities and hindering Palestinian development.

“We have a long way to go, but this is a day of celebration for residents of Judea and Samaria and the State of Israel,” Smotrich said after the signing of the deal, using the biblical names for the West Bank.

A 14-point statement issued by the ultranationalist included the assertion that “legislation on all (settlement) civilian matters will be brought into line with Israeli law.”

Smotrich already wielded a supervisory role for West Bank settlers as part of his coalition deal with Netanyahu, prompting increased focus from the United States on Israel’s policies in the Palestinian territory. Confirming the agreement, Netanyahu said it was pursuant to the coalition deals.

The authorities being transferred to Smotrich include enforcement powers over illegal construction, authority over planning and construction for settlements, and land allocation matters.

Washington has reiterated its decades-old calls for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians and has urged the Jewish state not to expand settlements – which most of the international community deem illegal.

Smotrich said he would now also have "total responsibility" over zoning, surveys, and sales of West Bank lands for settlers, who number around a half-million among 3.1 million Palestinians.