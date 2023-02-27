'I call on everyone to restore calm. It is neither legitimate nor possible to operate individually'

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday visited the scene of a terror attack in Huwara the day before that left two Israelis dead.

During his tour he stated: “We are currently standing at the location where the terror attack took place in Hawara. It was a cruel attack. It is heartbreaking to think of the immense pain of the family that lost both its sons- Hallel and Yagel. It is a terrible thing.”

“With this being said, I call on everyone to restore calm. It is neither legitimate nor possible to operate individually. We cannot allow a situation in which citizens take the law into their hands. I call on everyone to follow law and order and to trust the Israeli military and security forces everywhere, across the country. Trust the Israeli military - you have someone to trust - we are doing the necessary work.”

Ariel Harmoni, Defense Ministry Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Huwara, the West Bank.

“And to conclude, as a veteran soldier, I remember many difficult mornings - days when I woke up to a difficult reality, days with operations after terror attacks. I know we will see another day and a different morning and we will overcome this. We will unite, we will work together, we will ensure security. We will protect lives, and we will trust the Israeli military and security organizations.”

Gallant then received an operational review from the commander of the West Bank Division, Brigadier General Avi Belot, and the Shomron Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Shimon Siso.

Earlier, Gallant ordered the Israeli military to ramp up operations in the West Bank to locate the gunman. His office said in a statement after he held an assessment with top defense officials: “Gallant directed the security forces to focus operational and intelligence efforts to capture the terrorists while taking any necessary action, including offensive actions to prevent further attacks."