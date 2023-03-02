Israeli premier condemns 'spreaders of anarchy' for threatening his wife

Sara Netanyahu, the spouse of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had to be whisked away by police from a hair salon in central Tel Aviv late on Wednesday after an estimated couple of thousand protesters blocked the entrance to the establishment, chanting hostile slogans.

A few hundred police, including on horseback, were required to get her out safely.

She opted to get a haircut in a salon after Tel Aviv was rocked by violent protests against the judicial reform proposed by the Netanyahu government. She quickly learned the decision was a mistake as a crowd of angry protestors spotted her and surrounded the building, chanting: 'The country is burning and Sara is getting a haircut!'

Netanyahu condemned the incident, saying it provided more evidence that those protesting the government's overhaul of the judiciary are "anarchists trying to sow disorder."

Throughout the day, police tried to contain demonstrators who brought Israel's financial capital to a virtual standstill. Protesters blocked highways, major intersections, and railway stations, rallying against the judicial reform legislation as lawmakers held a preliminary vote on two of the bills.

In the early afternoon, the confrontations turned violent, as police employed stun grenades, water cannon and officers on horseback in a rare use of force in the coastal city. 39 people were detained for "allegedly rioting and not obeying instructions by police officials," according to a police statement.

Eleven lightly wounded protesters arrived at Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital.