Israeli naval reservists launched a flotilla to disrupt operations at Haifa port

The protest movement against the government's judicial reform plan is waging a “day of resistance against the dictatorship” on Thursday, blocking roads and even maritime routes.

Large crowds of demonstrators flocked to Israel’s main Ben Gurion airport, not far from Tel Aviv, in order to complicate the arrival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will fly for an official visit to Italy with his wife. The prime minister is expected to arrive at the airport by helicopter in order to avoid traffic jams.

Hundreds of Israeli reservists also gathered outside the Kohelet Forum buildings in Jerusalem, a right-wing think tank supporting the government's judicial reforms. Members of the 'Brothers in Arms' protest blocked the entrance to the buildings which led to the arrest of five reservists.

In the meantime in the northern city of Haifa, Israeli naval reservists launched a flotilla to disrupt operations at Haifa port.

“This is an emergency and this is our call - SOS - a maritime distress call to save the ship of Israeli democracy and stop it from becoming a state without checks and balances,” the flotilla organizers said in a statement.

Traffic in other parts of the country is also impacted by the protests, with police reporting at least four arrests of demonstrators “on suspicion of disorderly conduct” at a Tel Aviv junction. Nearly 3,000 Israeli security officers have been deployed across the country in response to the protests, according to media estimates.