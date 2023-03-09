Israeli Air Force axes reserve fighter pilot urging to boycott training

Senior pilot dismissed over vocal opposition to judicial reform and calls to boycott training

The Israeli Air Force on Thursday sacked a reservist fighter pilot allegedly leading calls to boycott daily duties and trainings in protest of the government’s judicial reform.

The reservist officer, Col. “Gimmel” — referred to in Hebrew media by a single initial letter — was suspended indefinitely over outspoken interviews in local media and “conduct around the current events.”

Gimmel was one out of 37 reserve pilots from an elite Israel Air Force (IAF) unit, Air Force Squadron 69, who announced that they will absent themselves from a scheduled training in protest of the government's judicial overhaul.

“The chief of the Air Force informed the officer that in view of his conduct he will not be able to continue to serve in the reserves, as he acted contrary to the conduct code of the Air Force, and in a manner ill-fitted for the duties and status of a senior officer,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

While the military referred him as the leader of the movement, Gimmel contested this, saying he never told anyone not to show up for duty.