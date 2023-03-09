English
Israel is plunged into a nightmare yet a solution is within reach, Herzog says

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addresses the nation.
'The current legislation plan needs to pass from this world, and fast. It’s destructive and undermines our foundations'

The judicial reform being enacted by the government plunged Israel into a "nightmare," President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday, adding that he believed a solution was in reach. 

The brief video address represented Herzog's strongest statement yet on the civil unrest roiling the Jewish state over the judicial overhaul. 

While he said that he believed his roadmap offered the way out of the crisis, as a first order of business “the (government’s) current legislation plan needs to pass from this world, and fast. It’s destructive and undermines our foundations.” 

