Israel's attorney general freezes Ben-Gvir's ouster of Tel Aviv top cop

Israel's attorney general on Friday put a moratorium on a controversial decision by Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to oust Tel Aviv police district commander. The minister's decision on Thursday was dictated by his view that the police chief was overly lenient toward Israelis protesting the government's judicial reform.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said there were "grave doubts" about the legality of the decision. Shortly thereafter, Ben-Gvir lashed out at her, branding her "a biased leftist."

Ben-Gvir ousted Commander Amichai Eshed on Thursday, amid of nation-wide protests, saying Eshed will be moved to another post. Earlier Thursday, Ben-Gvir reprimanded another police chief, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, for the failure to stop the protesters from blocking the Ayalon Highway.

After his ouster on Thursday, Eshed was at the scene of the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv, where he gave an update about the situation.

