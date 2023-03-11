Former prime minister Yair Lapid stressed the importance of setting up a substantial education program on democratic values

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid called on Friday for Israel to adopt a constitution to resolve the "terrible crisis" caused by the government's legal reform.

On his Facebook page, the former prime minister argued that this constitution should begin with the first paragraph of Israel's 1948 Declaration of Independence, which states that the land of Israel is the cradle of the Jewish people.

According to Lapid, this constitution should be composed of three fundamental laws: the first would be a declaration of the superiority of the fundamental laws of the country, and would subject all authorities to restrictions established by law.

Yaakov Naumi/Flash90 Young ultra-Orthodox Jews in a yeshiva seminar, a religious study school.

The second law would determine how many ultra-Orthodox men the Israeli society and economy can support when studying Torah full-time. With a growth rate of 4 percent, the ultra-Orthodox are expected to represent 16 percent of the total population by 2030. Many of them study Torah full-time, and are therefore not part of the labor force.

The third law would define the possibilities of judicial review of laws passed in the Knesset. On this issue, Lapid considered that if "judicial activism" must be limited, "a democratic state cannot exist without a strong and independent court."

Lapid also stressed the importance of setting up a consistent education program on democratic values. “Israeli children should not only learn math and English, but also what civil equality is, why the rights of women, LGBT people and members of Arab society are important, and why Judaism does not contradict democracy, but completes it," he said.

"Instead of a hasty and obscene gallop towards regime change that will turn us into another failed dictatorship of the Middle East, we must create and fight for a common vision that is positive, optimistic and inspiring. For us and for generations future,” he added.

“Israel is a Jewish democracy. We will not allow it to become a messianic, nationalistic, violent and undemocratic state that destroys its economy, seriously harms national security and destroys the sacred idea that we are one nation,” he declared. “A constitution for Israel based on the declaration of independence is not only ethically and morally justified, it is also the only thing that will get us out of the terrible crisis in which we have fallen,” he concluded.