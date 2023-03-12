'This law will undermine the protection of IDF soldiers and expose them to international criminal prosecution,' warns the country's Attorney General

Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara warned Sunday that the proposed bill granting legal immunity to Israeli soldiers and members of the country's security forces for actions carried out during anti-terrorism operations or terrorist attacks, could expose them to charges of war crimes in international tribunals.

"This law will undermine the protection of IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) soldiers and expose them to international criminal prosecution," the attorney general said.

“Immunity, as proposed, fundamentally shifts the balance point, and thus results in a violation of human rights and other vital interests. This bill is not the appropriate tool to safeguard these important interests,” the prosecutor said in her opinion issued on Sunday morning.

Consequently, the coalition decided to postpone discussions on the bill in the Knesset's law committee for a week.

"After the opinion of the legal adviser to the government, it was agreed between the Likud and Jewish Power parties, which undertook to pass the law, to postpone the immunity law for soldiers and policemen for only one week, when the law will be put to a vote in the committee of ministers next week," according to a statement issued on Sunday afternoon.

It added that this week would be used to make some changes to the bill and "in addition, the government intends to bring in an international law expert to give their opinion on the law."

According to legal sources, the International Court of Justice in The Hague and other international legal bodies have been reluctant to prosecute Israeli soldiers in the past because of the prestige and independence of the Israeli High Court and the military prosecutor's office. This bill, if passed, would open the door for IDF soldiers to be prosecuted by international courts were there to be no legal body in Israel to investigate soldiers' actions, they claim

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir argued in response to Baharav-Miara's opinion that the law wouldn’t protect soldiers from charges of war crimes.

"As a matter of fact, and contrary to what is implied in her opinion, the law does not protect war crimes and offenses committed intentionally. There are many lawyers who believe the opposite. By the way, in civil law there is a law of immunity for soldiers and policemen and there is no reason not to allow it in the criminal law as well,” the minister said.

"Her opposition will not hold us back from enacting this law, which is a moral duty to our soldiers, whom we send to the battlefield to fight for us and protect all of our lives," he added.

Nevertheless, Ben-Gvir agreed to postpone the vote on the immunity law for a week.