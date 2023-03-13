Chikli says that while it is important to listen to the Jewish diaspora abroad on Israeli political topics, the final decisions rests with those in the Knesset

Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Minister for Social Equality Amichai Chikli has spoken out on the balance he believes in between what Jews in the diaspora want and and how much it should affect policy makers in Israel.

Chikli says that white it is important to listen to the Jewish diaspora abroad on Israeli political topics, the final decisions rests with those in the Knesset.

'We care about Jews all across the world and because we care about them, we also care about what they have to say about what's happening in Israel."

Chikli sat down for an interview on i24NEWS's The Rundown, where he made it clear that issues such like judicial reform need to be resolved by the governing parties despite international pressure from Jewish people abroad.

"When it concerns to judicial reforms, we hear the voices, but that's an inner issue that needs to be decided within the Knesset."

Protests against the proposed judicial legislation, which has seen millions of people in Israel take to the streets over the past few weeks, have spread to international cities such as London, New York, and Rome.

Prominent Jewish figures abroad, such as former lawyer Alan Dershowitz, have warned that the proposed reforms to Israel's judiciary would make it difficult to defend Israel's status as a democracy across the globe.

The Minister made it clear that while he hears the concerns, he believes that many in the diaspora are being affected by what he believes are exaggerated claims by the Israeli opposition.

"The problem is that the opposition is taking advantage of the masses in the street, they say let's take down the government."

Despite Chikli believing that there is no need currently for the governing coalition to stop the judicial overhaul process in the Knesset, he does believe there will eventually be negotiations on the bill saying, "There will be a compromise."

Regarding another pressing issue for Jewish people across the globe and potential future citizens of Israel, Chikli says he agrees with his party and the rest of Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition that it is time to tighten the laws regarding immigration to Israel.

"There needs to be correction (to the laws). Today many people that are coming from Ukraine and Russia don't really have any relation to the Jewish people. After a year or two 40% of them are leaving."

Any changes to Jewish immigration laws, including the proposed changes to what is known as the 'Grandfather Clause," would affect Jews across the globe, not just areas affected by war or tyranny.

When asked what the bottom line on immigration law changes should be, Chikli answered, "We have to correct the process to make it a bit more difficult to get citizenship here in Israel."