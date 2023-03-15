Israel’s Netanyahu to depart to Berlin amid judicial overhaul protests

Protesters against the judicial reform threaten to block the road to the Ben Gurion Airport to disrupt Netanyahu's trip

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to travel to Germany on Wednesday afternoon as protesters against his government’s judicial reform threaten to block the road to the Ben Gurion Airport to disrupt his trip.

The prime minister is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. It will be the first meeting between the two leaders since Netanyahu returned to power. They are expected to discuss international affairs, including the Iranian threat.

While Netanyahu’s main objective is to boost cooperation with European states against Tehran's nuclear efforts, Germany is concerned about Iran supplying Russia with weapons to use in the Ukraine war. Last week, Netanyahu met with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and at the end of March he is set to make an official visit to Britain to meet the country’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

However, protesters against the judicial overhaul intend to stop Netanyahu from flying to Berlin by blocking traffic around Ben Gurion airport, just like they did before the prime minister’s flight to Rome. Last week, the blockade forced Netanyahu to use a helicopter to travel from Jerusalem to the airport. It is still unclear how the logistics of today’s trip will be handled, but the Airports Authority vowed on Tuesday to “do as much as possible” to maintain operations at Ben Gurion.