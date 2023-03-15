Herzog presents judicial compromise amid fear of escalating political violence

Herzog warned that hatred and fear being shown due to the legislation is something out of his "worst nightmares"

Israeli President Isaac Herzog presented his new judicial overhaul compromise plan dubbed "The People's Plan" in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday evening.

The plan, which was created by the President himself without consultations with the governing coalition or the opposition, seeks to find a middle ground amid nationwide unrest over the government's plan to change the Israeli judiciary.

Opposition to the proposed legislation have demonstrated for over two months across the country, in protests that have seen millions of Israelis take to the streets across the country and deliberately attempt to affect the country's economy.

Violence at a protests in Tel Aviv two weeks ago has brought fears that the political issue, which has been at the forefront of Israeli news, could lead to more clashes in the coming weeks.

In his address to the nation on Wednesday night, Herzog warned that hatred and fear being shown due to the legislation is something out of his "worst nightmares."

"In my life, in my worst nightmares, I never thought there could be such deep hatred and frightening rhetoric. Even if from a minority."

Herzog made clear that violence can not be permitted, and that the army must be ready to combat those who cause problems across the country.

“Whoever thinks a civil war is something we will not reach does not know what he is talking about,” Herzog said. "I will not allow a civil war. The IDF must be outside of any controversy, including refusals to serve of any kind."

Protesters against the judicial overhaul attempted to stop Netanyahu from flying to Berlin by blocking traffic around Ben Gurion airport on Wednesday afternoon, just like they did before the prime minister’s flight to Rome. Last week, the blockade forced Netanyahu to use a helicopter to travel from Jerusalem to the airport.

Netanyahu is also preparing to answer Berlin's questions about the judicial reform, as the topic is likely to be brought up by German leaders and journalists. Two weeks ago, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock voiced her concerns to Israel's Foreign Minister about the legislative initiative to weaken judicial oversight that has caused mass protests in Israel. The German president has also spoken out against the reform.

Demonstrations are planned in Berlin with the participation of Israelis living in Germany. Unprecedented preparations are underway, with multiple ex-pat groups across the country working to attract the attention of both German and English-speaking audiences to the issue.

Israel’s parliament passed the first reading of a the controversial bill early Tuesday, pushing forward with a measure that would allow lawmakers to protect laws from judicial review.

The plenum split between coalition-opposition lines, with 61 voting in favor of the measure, and 52 voting against after a long filibuster.

If passed, Israeli parliamentarians will be able to add an override clause to immunize specific laws from judicial review with a majority of 61 out of 120 seats, in effect for as long as the coalition remains in power. After a year, the possibility to extend comes under review.

The proposed law would also limit the Supreme Court's judicial review, requiring 80 percent of its justices to overturn a law.

This votes was the first of three votes before the bill can become law. For now, it heads to Israel’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee for revisions ahead of the final votes, which usually come in short succession.

The controversial bill is part of reforms proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin that have sparked massive protests in the country, with an estimated 300,000 people participating in demonstrations last Saturday. Opponents say that if the bill passes, it would grant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition unbridled power.