Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected President Isaac Herzog's compromise proposal on the judicial reform presented on Wednesday evening, saying the suggestions "have not been accepted by coalition representatives."

Transportation Minister Miri Regev of Netanyahu’s Likud party called the president's plan "an insult to the intelligence of the people."

"It looks like the plan was written by the Chief Justice for Herzog. It's a plan that clearly takes sides, against the sovereign people," she added.

Education Minister Yoav Kish said "the plan includes key clauses which only perpetuate the existing situation, and do not create the minimum necessary balance between authorities," while Culture Minister Miki Zohar tweeted: "We promised reform, not a perpetuation of the existing situation."

Yossi Fuchs, the Prime Minister's chief of staff, said "The president's plan is a one-sided plan, not a plan agreed to in any way by coalition figures."

For his part, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid responded that his camp would "address the president's plan out of respect for the status, the seriousness with which it is written, and the values ​​that underlie it."

He slammed the coalition's response to the plan, which he said represents "a contempt for the institution of the presidency, a complete disregard for the gravity of the moment we are going through, and the erasure of the idea that we are one nation."

National Union party leader Benny Gantz praised the president "for the supreme effort he has devoted to uniting the people of Israel, preventing the constitutional crisis, and the civil war that could break out," confirming that his party accepted the compromise plan in its entirety as the basis for the reforms instead of the "dangerous existing legislative plan."