Police investigate graffiti near justice minister’s home naming him 'enemy of the people’

Israeli police launched an investigation on Friday after graffiti attacking Justice Minister Yariv Levin was spray-painted near his home in Modiin.

The graffiti, which was painted across a wall in the center of the city, called Levin “the enemy of the people.”

A statement by the police said officers would begin collecting evidence.

There has been no comment on the matter from Levin, who is currently observing the traditional Jewish mourning period after his father died earlier this week.

A leading figure in the government’s push to overhaul the judicial system, Levin is a top Likud Party member and one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's most trustworthy ministers in the governing coalition.

The targeting of government ministers' homes is not new to the ongoing civil unrest in the country, with those demonstrating against the government's judicial reforms protesting outside the homes of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter on Friday.

Likud Minister Miki Zohar said on Twitter that he believes the graffiti was the result of “an organized campaign of incitement aimed at spreading hate against us.”

“We are democratically implementing the will of the voter and bringing a long-awaited change. The incitement and lies that our democracy is in danger are spin that is meant to deter the public,” Zohar wrote.

Opposition member and former alternate prime minister Benny Gantz condemned the graffiti on social media, saying that "even when the house is on fire, you have to set boundaries."