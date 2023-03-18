Israelis protest against planned judicial overhaul for 11th week

Demonstrations in more than 100 towns and cities, including Haifa, Jerusalem and Beersheba

Israelis packed city streets on Saturday in nationwide demonstrations now in their 11th week against plans by the right-wing government to curb the High Court's powers, which critics see as a potential impingement on judicial independence.

In Tel Aviv's Dizengoff square, thousands of demonstrators waved the blue and white Israeli flag of Israel, as well as the rainbow flag of the LGBTQ community. Demonstrators blocked roads as they set off on a march through the heart of Israel's liberal metropolis. "Saving Democracy!" read one banner held aloft by the crowd.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who says his aim is to balance out branches of government, wields a parliamentary majority along with his religious-nationalist coalition allies but his planned judicial overhaul has sparked concern at home and abroad.

As the changes head toward ratification, the protests have escalated, affecting the economy and extending to a threat by some military reservists not to heed call-up orders.

President Isaac Herzog appealed for the overhaul to be postponed and presented an alternative plan to the changes on Wednesday which was swiftly rejected by the prime minister.

Netanyahu, who returned to office for a sixth term in late December, branded the protesters as "anarchists" and said the demonstrations are aimed at toppling him. He is on trial in three corruption cases and denies all wrongdoing.