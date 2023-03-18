Israel: Police detain man suspected of scrawling 'enemy of the people' outside minister's home

The targeting of government ministers' homes is not new to the ongoing civil unrest in the country

Israeli authorities on Saturday detained a suspect in connection with a threatening graffiti scrawled outside Justice Minister Yariv Levin residence in the city of Modiin.

The graffiti, which was painted across a wall in the center of the city, called Levin “the enemy of the people.” A leading figure in the government’s push to overhaul the judicial system, Levin is a top Likud Party member and one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's most trustworthy ministers in the governing coalition.

Police in Modiin said the suspect was a local man in his 60s.

