  • Israel: Police detain man suspected of scrawling 'enemy of the people' outside minister's home

i24NEWS

2 min read
Graffiti sprayed on a wall outside the home of Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin in Modiin.
Jonathan Shaul/Flash90Graffiti sprayed on a wall outside the home of Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin in Modiin.

The targeting of government ministers' homes is not new to the ongoing civil unrest in the country

Israeli authorities on Saturday detained a suspect in connection with a threatening graffiti scrawled outside Justice Minister Yariv Levin residence in the city of Modiin.

The graffiti, which was painted across a wall in the center of the city, called Levin “the enemy of the people.” A leading figure in the government’s push to overhaul the judicial system, Levin is a top Likud Party member and one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's most trustworthy ministers in the governing coalition.  

Police in Modiin said the suspect was a local man in his 60s.

The targeting of government ministers' homes is not new to the ongoing civil unrest in the country, with those demonstrating against the government's judicial reforms protesting outside the homes of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter on Friday.

