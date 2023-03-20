"The terrorists and our enemies do not distinguish between the right and left, between secular and religious, between the residents of settlements and Tel Aviv"

Israeli Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, on a private visit to Paris to honor Zionist activist and former Likud chairman Jacques Kupfer, gave an interview to i24NEWS on the sidelines of the event on Sunday.

"I want to talk about the hundreds of Jews who are here, who love and support the State of Israel. They came to remember Jacques Kupfer, a courageous and proud Zionist leader who spoke of his connection to the Land of Israel. He encouraged the Jews of France "to come up". The Jews of France must come and strengthen the Israeli economy. This community is proud of its values, happy and warm," Smotrich told Benjamin Petrover.

While the minister was initially expected to appear at the Pavillon des Princes in the 16th arrondissement of Paris, it was finally the Salons Hoche that welcomed him, thanks to a last minute reorganization. "The hatred of Israel is everywhere," Smotrich reacted. "The people in charge of the hall have been threatened. This is an example of all the hatred that Israel provokes, and this is why Jews need a strong state. In the face of anti-Semitism, we need a strong, self-confident and economically prosperous State of Israel, which acts as a support for all Jews in the world," he said.

When asked about the refusal of European diplomats to receive him, Smotrich swept the rejections aside, saying, "I haven't heard anyone. I have seen publications. I came here for a few hours and I am going back to Israel tonight. We have other missions ahead of us, and I think for example of the state budget."

"And if we have differences of opinion with the United States and with France, a deep friendship unites us, and a desire to guarantee the protection of Israel and the security of Jews throughout the world. There is no question of considering the creation of a terrorist Palestinian state," the minister added.

Referring to the attack in Hawara and his controversial statement that Israel "needs to wipe the city from the map", the minister did not flinch in answering, saying, "I hoped that you would not remember my reaction, but I recall that a terrorist shot two children, young people who had done nothing and who just wanted to pass through this village as thousands of Israelis do every day ... Look at the festivities that followed the attack in the Palestinian villages... Perhaps I did not choose the right words to express my thoughts, but the State of Israel must fight more resolutely against terrorism".

For Smotrich, he says he believes the government "does not do enough" in the area of combating terrorism. "I am fighting for this in the government. My job is to ensure security and peace in the lives of the citizens of the State of Israel. Everywhere," he assured.

"The terrorists and our enemies do not distinguish between the right and the left, between secular and religious, between the residents of the settlements and the residents of Tel Aviv. They want to kill us because we are Jews returning to the land of Israel. I call on all Jews in Israel and in the world to be proud, to have faith and to believe in the rightness of our path. We have every moral right in the world to fight terrorism and restore security for the citizens of the State of Israel," he concluded.