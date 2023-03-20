Coalition to vote on judicial appointments proposal before Passover

Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies are urging the opposition to use the upcoming vacation to hold negotiations

Israeli governing coalition leaders said Sunday that they plan to pass legislation on the proposed bill on the Supreme Court judicial selection committee before the Knesset's parliamentary recess scheduled for the Passover holiday early next month.

After a meeting Sunday night to discuss ways to amend the legislation on the judicial overhaul, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies announced that they would resume progress on the rest of the judicial reform after the recess, urging the opposition to use the time for negotiations.

In a statement, coalition leaders said they would prepare the judicial appointments bill for its second and third readings in the plenary to become law, and would reconvene on the rest of the legislation to limit the powers of the Supreme Court in mid-April.

They said they planned to promote the bill based on changes proposed by MK Simcha Rothman on Sunday night that would make all Supreme Court appointments not overtly political.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Simcha Rotman, head of the Constitution Committee, at a meeting of the committee in the Knesset in Jerusalem, Israel.

Under his proposal, a ruling coalition would have full control over the first two Supreme Court appointments that would open during its term, but would need the support of at least one opposition MK and one commission judge to make other appointments to the Court.

This is the coalition's first "official" effort to moderate its reform, which has been strongly criticized by the opposition and many legal scholars. The original legislation that was approved in first reading, however, gave the coalition full control over all judicial appointments.

Protestors, who have taken to the streets to demonstrate against the reforms for over two months, rejected the "softening" of the bill.

In a statement on the proposal, protestors said, "This is not a softening, but a declaration of war by the Israeli government on its citizens and on Israeli democracy. The legislation they are trying to pass is the first chapter in turning Israel into a dictatorship, which will bring in judges from the government - judges who judge, like in Hungary and Russia, who will be chosen by the government that destroyed the house."