Knesset repeals law barring Israelis from evacuated settlements

i24NEWS

Right-wing Jewish settlers build tents as they gather in the former Jewish West Bank settlement of Homesh.
Smotrich hails legislation: 'What you vote for is what you get!'

Israel’s parliament struck down its 2005 Disengagement Law early Tuesday, making Israeli presence in evacuated settlements in the West Bank illegal.

The legislation passed on second and third readings by a 31-18 vote, making it law.

In 2005, Israel unilaterally withdrew from all settlements in Gaza and four in the northern West Bank. The new legislation paves the way for Israelis to return to these sites after an 18-year ban, a huge victory for Israel’s settlement movement.

One of the settlements, Homesh, housed an outpost with a Yeshiva, or religious Jewish school, that was slated for destruction.

Israel’s controversial Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who on Sunday came under fire for comments placing doubt in the existence of the Palestinian people, praised the move as a "historic rectification."

“The Israeli Knesset and our coalition began erasing the disgrace of expulsion from a number of laws and advancing the resolution of the Homesh Yeshiva,” he said on Twitter. “What you vote for is what you get!”

“All of us struggled for all the people of Israel to correct the crime of this repugnance in the Land of Israel,” said Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council and a former resident of evacuated settlement Sa-Nur.

