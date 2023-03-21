"Our task now is to return to the settlements in Gush Katif and rebuild them"

Following the Knesset's approved repeal of the 2005 law on disengagement from northern West Bank settlements, some members of the government's right-wing coalition indicated that the return of Israelis to Gush Katif in the southern Gaza Strip would be their next goal.

Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) MK Limor Son Har-Melech called for the repeal of the Gush Katif disengagement law and the restoration of the four evacuated West Bank settlements as soon as possible.

"We have infinite joy for a historic correction, but we must continue the mission until it is completed," Limor Son Har-Melech said in his speech to the Israeli parliament.

Edited GoogleMaps screenshot / Simcha Pasko A map of Gaza Strip denoting the location of the Gush Katif settlement blocs.

"Our task now is to ensure that the four settlements (in the northern West Bank) that were evacuated are restored and our other mission is to return to those in Gush Katif and rebuild them," she continued.

"The cancellation of this law is the beginning of the correction of a historical injustice," said National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir after the vote. "I am proud to participate in the return of the people of Israel in all regions of our country," he added.