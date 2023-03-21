"Bibi, don't count on a quiet weekend"

London's Jewish community is gearing up for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the British capital on Thursday afternoon

Activists have already been posting messages against judicial reform around the city: "Bibi, don't count on a quiet weekend."

Netanyahu will meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the first time in London after his recent visits to Paris, Rome and Berlin. Senior Jewish community leaders said, "We made it clear that if we met with Netanyahu, we would publicly express our opposition to judicial reform."

Unlike past visits, there are currently no events planned for the Prime Minister with members of the Jewish community. Regarding the possibility of an event happening last minute, the Prime Minister's Office said, "The calendar is full of political meetings."

There have been recent protests in London against his visit, with a large demonstration by Israelis and Jews living in the United Kingdom also expected this Friday.

It is unclear whether Netanyahu will discuss judicial reform with Sunak as he did with Chancellor Scholz during their meeting in Berlin.

During the Prime Minister's visit to Rome a week earlier, Netanyahu was also criticized - before and during the visit.

At an event at a synagogue with members of the Jewish community, the president of the Jewish communities of Rome, Noemi Di Segni, expressed her concern about "the gap that the reforms are creating in Israel."