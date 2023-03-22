Israel's PM: Repealing disengagement law ends 'discrimination' against Jews

'The government has no intention of establishing new settlements in these areas' the statement continues

The Israeli government's decision to repeal parts of the 2005 Gaza Disengagement law ends a law that was "discriminatory and humiliating" against Jews living in their "historical homeland," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said, Wednesday.

"It is no coincidence that senior members of the opposition supported this law" the statement continued. The disengagement law enacted the removal of Jewish residents from settlements in the Gaza Strip and in the northern West Bank, and is highly divisive within Israeli society to this day.

This week Israel's parliament passed a law striking down parts of the Disengagement law that applied to the evacuated settlements in the northern West Bank, including the much fought over community of Homesh.

"However the government has no intention of establishing new settlements in these areas," the statement from the Prime Minister's Office noted. Several parties within the Israeli ruling coalition - including Jewish Power and Religious Zionism - are publicly avowed to expand settlement construction.

Israel's recent statements and legislation regarding settlements have troubled a number of its allies, including the U.S. who summoned Jerusalem's ambassador on Tuesday to register its displeasure.

The movement around the disengagement law has encouraged some Israelis, including a lawmaker, to call for a return of Jews to the communities abandoned in the south of the Gaza Strip.