'The voice is the voice of Netanyahu, but the hands are the hands of Yariv Levin,' says Opposition Leader Yair Lapid

Israel's Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and leaders of the recent protest movements called on Benjamin Netanyahu to take responsibility and "stop the madness," shortly after the Israeli premier addressed the nation during which he affirmed his support of the controversial judicial overhaul.

In a dramatic televised speech, Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu urged that the planned legislation to reform the judiciary would not end democracy, but instead strengthen it. He emphasized that he would get "deeply involved" with the planned overhaul and that the legislation would move forward.

“I believe we can pass and reform that will address the fears of both sides," he said. "A reform that will reinstate proper equilibrium between authorities and will also safeguard the civil rights of every Israeli. We have one country and we must do everything in order to defend it from outside threats from a rift that cannot be mended from within. Not only must we outright reject violence, but we must also reject and condemn incitement."

Shortly after his address – which coincided with a "National Day of Paralysis" as Israelis opposing the controversial judicial shakeup took to the streets across the country in protest – Lapid and other opposition actors released statements of their own, pointing out what they considered to be flaws in Netanyahu's approach and calling for intensified protests.

Instead of stopping the legislation and calming the spirits, Netanyahu again complained, and continued to spread disgraceful lies against the justice system that have nothing to do with reality,” Lapid said in a statement.

“The voice is the voice of Netanyahu, but the hands are the hands of Yariv Levin,” he added, referring to Israel’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who initially proposed the judicial reform. If enacted, the legislation would give the Israeli government full control over judicial appointments and ban the High Court of Justice from reviewing Basic Laws.

“I call on the people in charge of Likud to arrest Yariv Levin. Stop the attempt to turn us into an undemocratic country. Listen to the hundreds of thousands of loyal patriots who took to the streets," Lapid urged. “Take responsibility for once. Stop the madness and speak for the future of our children.”

In a separate statement, the leaders of the weekly protest movements announced that they would hold demonstrations on Saturday, marking the twelfth consecutive week of nationwide rallies.

“Today, we saw a bizarre show of a dictator-in-the-making that instead of stopping and shelving the legislation, he rushes… a hostile takeover of the Supreme Court," the protest leaders said in their statement, warning that their movement would intensify. “We must oppose the dictatorship.”