Israel: Protesters against judicial reform announce ‘National Paralysis Week’

Demonstrations will be planned every day next week

Protest leaders against the proposed judicial reform in Israel announced Friday that next week will be a "National Paralysis Week" that will include "resistance actions" against coalition members and a large demonstration in Jerusalem.

According to the organizers, on Sunday and Monday, the demonstrators will be "everywhere the members of the Knesset and the ministers are", "we will make them understand that the dictatorship will not pass."

On Tuesday, a day of mass protests will be organized throughout the country, while on Wednesday, "significant blockades are planned for the morning", and will be followed by a large-scale demonstration in Jerusalem and in front of the Knesset. On Thursday, protest events are also planned but no details have been released yet.

This Saturday evening, demonstrations will be organized in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem for the 13th consecutive week.

"We are entering a fateful week in the history of the State of Israel. The government of destruction is tearing the people apart, dismantling the Israeli army and the Israeli economy. Faced with the attempt to turn Israel into a dictatorship, millions of people will take to the streets to defend the State of Israel and the Declaration of Independence," protests' organizers wrote.

"It is the duty of every citizen who wants to live in a democracy to take to the streets, to oppose at all costs the dictatorship and destruction of the country. Don't be afraid of a long road, the people of Israel will win - democracy will win," they said.

In his address to the nation on Thursday night, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that the judicial reform would be presented to the Knesset next week, despite protests. "That's it. I'm entering the arena," he said, meaning that he would personally handle the negotiations over the controversial legislation, despite Israel's Attorney General claiming that it was illegal for the prime minister to interfere.