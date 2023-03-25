Israeli defense minister won't support reform 'in current form' - report

Gallant objects to a bill seeking to assert political control over the Judicial Selection Committee

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reportedly called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to withdraw a controversial judicial reform bill that has sparked widespread protests and criticism.

The proposed bill seeks to give the executive branch more influence over the appointment of judges to Israel's High Court, a move that has been widely criticized as an attempt to undermine the independence of the judiciary.

It is understood that Galant is deeply concerned about the pushback within the army, which included reserve officers refusing to show up for duty. The report by Israel's Channel 12 added that despite his deep misgivings on the reform, he has no intention of resigning from the government.

The proposed reform has also faced criticism from Israel's legal community, with many senior judges warning that it would undermine the independence of the judiciary and erode the public's trust in the legal system.

Despite the mounting opposition, Netanyahu has so far refused to withdraw the bill, arguing that it is necessary to restore balance to the High Court and prevent the politicization of the judiciary.