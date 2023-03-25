Group of active duty IDF soldiers joins protest against judicial reform

Until this point, military boycotts against the Netanyahu govt's judicial overhaul have been limited to reservists

Dozens of active duty Israel Defense Soldiers announced on Saturday they were joining the protest against the judicial reform by not reporting to trainings. Until now, only reserve IDF officers resorted to such measures.

A group, understood to count some 40 soldiers, made the statement in a video featuring a statement regarding civic duty read out in voiceover to somber music; the camera tracks across the soldiers' uniformed legs, deliberately avoiding their faces. It is understood the group first gathered digitally on the Telegram platform.

On Friday, nearly 200 Israeli Air Force fighter pilots refused to continue serving as reservists on in protest against the judicial reform being pushed through the legislature by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu said on Friday demanded the defense establishment to act harshly against such actions. "Surrendering to the refusals is a terrible danger for Israel. I demand from the defense establishment a strong stance against the refusals. The country cannot exist without the IDF," he said. "People who were responsible for the security of the country suddenly crossed all lines with such cynicism."