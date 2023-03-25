'I hear frustration, pain, and anger on a scale never witnessed before. I see how the source of our strength is being eroded'

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday followed in the footsteps of other coalition members in calling on the government to cease the process of pushing through with the controversial judicial overhaul legislation, and urged that all parties "sit and talk" as hundreds of thousands of protestors took to the streets nationwide.

Opponents of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government have taken to the streets for 12 consecutive weeks to protest the proposal of reforming the judiciary by severely curbing the Supreme Court’s powers and giving the government full control over judicial appointments.

Thus far, Gallant, Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, David Bitan, and Yuli Edelstein – all members of Netanyahu's Likud bloc – have all publicly stated their opposition to the legislation, meaning there is no longer a majority in favor of the reform.

In Tel Aviv, it was reported that over 200,000 people hit the streets, marking the latest demonstrations to hit the Jewish state after Netanyahu vowed to press on with the judicial shakeup and get personally involved in pushing the legislation through, despite mounting international alarm.

Ahead of Gallant's speech, over 1,000 demonstrators, led by a group representing reservist soldiers, protested outside Gallant’s home in northern Israel.

“The threats surrounding us are massive, near and far,” Gallant began in his address. “Iran is closer than ever to reaching military nuclear capability, Palestinian terrorism is increasing, and the northern front is intensifying.”

Israel’s army is "an excellent army, true to its missions, and a source of pride for those who serve in it and for the entire nation of Israel. But in the last few weeks, something happened. I've met the commanders and fighters, in preparation for operations, on patrols, in the training areas, and in the briefing rooms. I hear the voices coming from the field, and I'm worried," he continued.

"I hear frustration, pain, and anger on a scale never witnessed before. I see how the source of our strength is being eroded."

Previous weeks have seen hundreds of thousands of people participating in Tel Aviv alone. In addition to the public rallies, a growing number of military reservists and active-duty soldiers have vowed to halt or already stopped their service in protest.

"The rift that is increasingly opening in society penetrates into the [army] and the security bodies. This is a clear, immediate, and tangible threat to the security of the state. To this, I won’t be a partner," Gallant said.

"We need a change in the judicial system. The web of relations between the judiciary, the government, and parliament requires balance. This will strengthen democracy, and increase public trust. And yet, significant, national changes are being made in communication and discourse."

"We must put aside the questions 'who started' and 'who is right,' and lead a unifying and participatory national process," he urged. "We must stop the process so that we can sit down and talk. For the security of Israel, for the sake of our sons and daughters, we need to stop the legislative process at this time."