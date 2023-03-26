Gallant was the first senior govt official to break ranks and call for a halt to the legislation

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the latter's opposition to the judicial reform pushed by the government.

Gallant became the first to break ranks late Saturday by calling for the legislation to be frozen. Gallant said the turmoil in the ranks of the military over the plan — with a growing numbers of military reservists and some active duty soldiers calling for a boycott — was affecting the forces and undermining national security.

Netanyahu summoned Gallant to his office and told him that he had lost confidence in him following the statement.

The move signals that the premier will move ahead this week with plans to overhaul Israel’s judiciary, which has sparked widespread opposition. Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets, military and business leaders have spoken out against it and leading allies of Israel have voiced concerns.

Early reactions to the decisions included former Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid brand Netanyahu's decision "a new low for an anti-Zionist government," while former defense minister Benny Gantz said it put Israel's security at risk at a time of high tensions. Netanyahu, Gantz charged, "put politics before security."

More to follow