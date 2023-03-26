Follow the developments as furious Israelis take to the streets in response to Netanyahu firing his defense minister

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Sunday over his opposition to proposed judicial reforms, bringing Israelis out into the streets in their tens of thousands during the night.

The Histadrut Jewish labor federation said it would announce a general strike on Monday, with universities throughout the country also joining in.

Protesters breached barriers set up by police to prevent them from coming close to the prime minister's residence on Gaza Street in Jerusalem, while in Tel Aviv tens of thousands blocked the major Ayalon highway.

Police deployed water cannons against the spontaneous demonstrators in Jerusalem, with tear gas reportedly used on the main highway connecting Tel Aviv with Jerusalem as protesters stopped traffic.

These demonstrations manifested in cities throughout the country. Into the early hours of Monday, placing doubt in the coalition's ability to pass the contentious measures.