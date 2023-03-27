English
In photos: thousands in Jerusalem protests for and against judicial reform

i24NEWS

2 min read
Protest in Jerusalem, Israel.
Police numbers have been boosted amid fears of violent clashes between anti and pro-reform protesters

Following the announcement of a compromise between Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to postpone the controversial judicial reform bill until the summer, thousands of pro-reform people gathered in Jerusalem late Monday afternoon.

Hamdah Salhut/i24NEWS
Police numbers have been increased for fear of violent clashes between anti-reform and pro-reform demonstrators. At the same time, a large-scale demonstration against the reform was organized.

Many protests also took place in Tel Aviv and in several cities across the country against the judicial reform.

Hamdah Salhut/i24NEWS
Anti-reform demonstrators gathered in front of the Knesset earlier in the day, as well as in front of the Prime Minister's Residence on Gaza Street.

Omri Taasan / i24NEWS
