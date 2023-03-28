Two polls show Netanyahu's Likud party taking a hit, with votes passing to Benny Gantz’s National Unity party

If elections were held today, Benjamin Netanyahu would be unable to form a new government.

That's according to two surveys from Israeli television channels, which see most of the Likud party votes redistributed to Benny Gantz's National Unity party.

Amidst the chaos of the judicial overhaul and the ensuing protests, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party would drop by 7 seats. Still the largest party with 25 seats, but unable to form a coalition with the current mix of parties.

Likud, Religious Zionism-Jewish Power list, and the ultra-Orthodox parties of United Torah Judaism and Shas, would receive only 53 or 54 seats - far from the 61 majority required to form a coalition.

National Unity, Yesh Atid, Labor, Meretz, Yisrael Beiteinu and Ra’am, the current opposition parties and members of the previous short-lived government, would have the required 61 seats.

Benny Gantz’s National Unity would jump to become the third, or even second largest party in the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, overtaking Opposition leader Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party. National Unity would receive 23 seats according to Channel 12 News, and 21 seats according to Kan News, a massive rise from their current 12. According to both polls, Yesh Atid would be reduced to 22 seats from their current 24.

Other parties would see minor redistributions of the mandates. The list consisting of Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party and Itamar Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party would drop to a combined 12 seats, according to Channel 12, and 11 according to Kan Public Broadcaster, down from their current 14.

Labor and Meretz would receive 4 seats each, according to the Kan poll. According to Channel 12, Labor would fall out of the Knesset while Meretz would pick up 5 seats, a reversal of the current makeup of the Knesset in which had Meretz failed to make it over the electoral threshold.