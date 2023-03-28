Israel’s President Herzog calls for immediate talks on judicial overhaul

Herzog’s office says he requested each side to establish teams to begin an 'immediate negotiation process' over the proposed legislation

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Monday called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, urging that they all negotiate to reach a compromise on the controversial judicial reform.

After significant public and international pressure had brought on 12 straight weeks of nationwide protests, Netanyahu agreed to temporarily halt the overhaul legislation process to allow a “real opportunity for real dialogue,” but stressed that a reform would be passed either way to “restore the balance.”

Herzog’s office said he requested that each side establish teams to begin an “immediate negotiation process” over the proposed legislation – which would severely curb the Supreme Court’s powers and give the government full control over judicial appointments.

Gantz quickly heeded the call, announcing that he appointed lawmakers Gideon Sa’ar, Chili Tropper, Orit Farkash-Hacohen, and lawyer Ronen Aviani to lead the negotiations on his National Unity party’s behalf. Lapid said he tapped lawmakers Orna Barbivai and Karin Elharrar, as well as former Prime Minister’s Office director-general Naama Schultz and lawyer Oded Gazit with leading the talks for his Yesh Atid bloc.

It will be the second time that Herzog will oversee negotiations on the judicial reform proposal in recent weeks.

The first round failed to materialize any compromise, and Netanyahu’s coalition refused to cease the legislation and rejected the president’s proposal. However, that round did not include formal representatives from all sides.