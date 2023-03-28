Members of these organizations came to confront the anti-reform demonstrators in Jerusalem

Israel must label the far-right organizations "La Familia" and "Lehava" as terrorists, Yesh Atid MK Meirav Cohen wrote Tuesday in a letter addressed to Defense Minister Yoav Galant.

"Last night we witnessed violence by members of these organizations," Cohen said in a tweet.

After yet another evening of protests against the judicial reform, the members of these organizations came to confront the anti-reform demonstrators in Jerusalem, causing unrest.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1640673952690307074 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Every day that these organizations operate freely is a real danger to public safety," she continued.

For the past 12 weeks, the country has been facing an unprecedented crisis, as the government attempted to pass the controversial judicial reform bill.

After mass protests and widespread paralysis of the economy, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday evening that the reform would be frozen until this summer so that a compromise could be found.

The demonstrators, however, intend to continue the protest movement, claiming that they do not have confidence in the government.